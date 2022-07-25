Newton Coin Project (NCP) Reaches Market Cap of $706.49

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 136.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $706.49 and $4.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 67.9% higher against the dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

