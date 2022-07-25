NFTb (NFTB) Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NFTb (NFTB) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. NFTb has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $142,183.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTb has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004570 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00017403 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001890 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032189 BTC.
NFTb Profile
NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.
Buying and Selling NFTb
