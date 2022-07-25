NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Lowered to $283.00 at Barclays

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays to $283.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 36.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NICE stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,172. NICE has a one year low of $179.13 and a one year high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of NICE

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

