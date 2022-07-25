NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Lowered to $283.00 at Barclays

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2022

NICE (NASDAQ:NICEGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays to $283.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 36.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NICE stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,172. NICE has a one year low of $179.13 and a one year high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NICE

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.