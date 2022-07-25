Northeast Investment Management Acquires 1,176 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.3% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,012,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,896. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.86. The stock has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.44.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

