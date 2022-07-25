Northeast Investment Management Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.23.

NYSE BLK traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $633.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,377. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $623.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $699.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

