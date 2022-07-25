Northeast Investment Management Has $4.67 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 price objective on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.41. 30,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,660. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

