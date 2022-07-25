Northeast Investment Management Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,257 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 593,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,361,250. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $158.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.