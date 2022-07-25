Northeast Investment Management Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 66.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,119 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,578. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.10.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

