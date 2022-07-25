Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.71

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.71 and last traded at C$4.73, with a volume of 42086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.91.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Trading Down 4.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$261.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

