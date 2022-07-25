Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $984,880.00

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $14.62 million and $984,880.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,176.42 or 1.00085532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision.

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

