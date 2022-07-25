Nucor (NYSE:NUE) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

Nucor stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,521. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.30. Nucor has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.46.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nucor will post 30.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

