Nucor (NYSE:NUE) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.47% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.
Nucor Stock Up 2.6 %
Nucor stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,521. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.30. Nucor has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.46.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
