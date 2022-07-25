nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $1,306,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 254,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 44,395 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $32.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.