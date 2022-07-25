Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.52

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 394645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.
Obsidian Energy Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $597.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06.
Obsidian Energy Company Profile
Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.
