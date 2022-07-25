ODUWA (OWC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9,687.00

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,686.50 or 0.99947157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00042258 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00023558 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

ODUWA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

