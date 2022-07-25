Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.56 and last traded at $62.11. 10,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,494,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.58.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLLI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.
The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.76.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,979,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,824,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,963,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after purchasing an additional 620,546 shares during the last quarter.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
