Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.56 and last traded at $62.11. 10,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,494,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLLI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.76.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,979,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,824,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,963,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after purchasing an additional 620,546 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

