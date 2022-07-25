Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Up to $109.96

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $109.96, but opened at $113.90. Omega Flex shares last traded at $113.90, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Omega Flex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Flex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Omega Flex Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.42.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 18.92%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Institutional Trading of Omega Flex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 558,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 41.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 464,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,261,000 after acquiring an additional 135,252 shares during the last quarter.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

