ON (NYSE:ONON) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ONON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ON to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ON from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.91.

NYSE ONON traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.34. 45,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,221. ON has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ON by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in ON by 8.3% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in ON during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ON during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in ON by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

