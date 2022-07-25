ONE Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MY Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,166,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 235,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 220,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $118.55 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.11 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.91 and its 200 day moving average is $126.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

