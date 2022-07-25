ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,888 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $115.93 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.16.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

