Onooks Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges (OOKS)

Onooks (OOKS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Onooks has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $101,836.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Onooks coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001736 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Onooks has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00017325 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001884 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032277 BTC.
Onooks Coin Profile
Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Onooks Coin Trading
