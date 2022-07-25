Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Down to $11.05

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $10.23. Open Lending shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 13,571 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Open Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Open Lending Trading Down 8.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a current ratio of 17.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Open Lending by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,307 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading

