O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $721.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ORLY opened at $688.20 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $748.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $633.36 and a 200 day moving average of $657.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

