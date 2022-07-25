Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.37, RTT News reports. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Co. of America updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.80 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.6 %

PKG traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.38. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.71.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 89.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth $182,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 181.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth $219,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

