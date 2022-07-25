Peet DeFi (old) Market Cap Achieves $42,114.56 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (old) (PTE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, Peet DeFi (old) has traded flat against the dollar. One Peet DeFi (old) coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on major exchanges. Peet DeFi (old) has a market capitalization of $42,114.56 and approximately $35,862.00 worth of Peet DeFi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004550 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017180 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001886 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032372 BTC.
About Peet DeFi (old)
Peet DeFi (old)’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi (old)’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi.
Peet DeFi (old) Coin Trading
