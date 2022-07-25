Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Gap Down to $50.07

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.07, but opened at $48.78. Pegasystems shares last traded at $48.53, with a volume of 2,676 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Macquarie cut shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

Pegasystems Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average of $70.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.67%.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,608,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,706,000 after acquiring an additional 112,949 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,494,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,567,000 after buying an additional 83,551 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 724,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,426,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,018,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

