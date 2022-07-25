Peony (PNY) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,741.00

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. Peony has a market capitalization of $16.23 million and approximately $29,741.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00033360 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 303,097,483 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

