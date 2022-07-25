Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 126,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,761,473 shares.The stock last traded at $20.16 and had previously closed at $20.13.

Pershing Square Tontine Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 479,375 shares during the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 1,443,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,707,000 after purchasing an additional 913,655 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,650,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Pershing Square Tontine Company Profile

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.