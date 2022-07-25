PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger Sells 2,000 Shares

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,370,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,083,241.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

PGTI traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $18.83. 6,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,798. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.38. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $358.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.25 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.04%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 102.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

