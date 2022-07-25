Phala.Network Price Reaches $0.69 on Major Exchanges (PHA)

Phala.Network (PHA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded flat against the dollar. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork. The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network.

Phala.Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

