Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys 3,340 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $83.59 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.