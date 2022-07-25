Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Increases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,165,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after buying an additional 284,554 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 518.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after buying an additional 173,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,547,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 223,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 125,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $144.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $145.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.49 and a 200 day moving average of $131.80.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.