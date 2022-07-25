Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WM opened at $154.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,204 shares of company stock worth $10,105,354 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

