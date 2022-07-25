Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Holdings Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,641 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $15,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,139,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $209.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

