Po.et Price Reaches $0.0000 (POE)

Po.et (POE) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, Po.et has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Po.et coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Po.et has a market capitalization of $79,399.75 and approximately $4.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Po.et Coin Profile

Po.et (POE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official website is po.et. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject.

Buying and Selling Po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

