Polkamarkets (POLK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $406,056.00

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $5.32 million and $406,056.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,232 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets.

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

