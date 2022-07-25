PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.64. 375,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,767. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.04. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

PCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 45.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at $348,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 238.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

