PowerPool (CVP) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week

PowerPool (CVP) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a market cap of $15.03 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,746,703 coins. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp.

Buying and Selling PowerPool

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

