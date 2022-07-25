Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $826,000 Stock Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 775,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 272,178 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,580,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 274,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 54,533 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 162,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 21,568 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.04. 126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,817. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $64.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.