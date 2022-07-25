Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE LOW traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $194.85. 22,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,016,953. The company has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.