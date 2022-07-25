Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $689.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,964. The company’s fifty day moving average is $633.36 and its 200-day moving average is $657.88. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $748.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

