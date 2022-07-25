Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,091 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,876 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $95.24. 42,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,855,937. The firm has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.42. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

