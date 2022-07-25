Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 143 Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF makes up 0.7% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.61% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GVIP traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.65. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,554. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average is $83.90. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38.

