Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 482 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter worth $987,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in AECOM by 1,251.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AECOM by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on AECOM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

AECOM Price Performance

AECOM stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.03. 7,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,047. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average is $70.82. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

AECOM Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.