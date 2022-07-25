Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 958 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,842 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2,180.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after acquiring an additional 250,458 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 65.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $69.05. 4,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,132. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.58. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares in the company, valued at $10,780,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,780,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $1,742,219. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

