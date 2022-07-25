Primecoin Price Tops $0.0300 on Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $367.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,560,826 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

