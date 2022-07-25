Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) CEO Yogesh K. Gupta Sells 5,000 Shares

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,831. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Progress Software by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,580,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,601,000 after purchasing an additional 176,432 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 953,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth $688,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Progress Software by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

