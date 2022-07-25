Project TXA (TXA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $559,712.00

Project TXA (TXA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $559,712.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003501 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002083 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00017680 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001906 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00031965 BTC.
Project TXA Profile
Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.
Buying and Selling Project TXA
Receive News & Updates for Project TXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project TXA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.