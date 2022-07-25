ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading 5.6% Higher

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.28. 10,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,277,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ProPetro to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

ProPetro Trading Up 6.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.87 million, a PE ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 2.53.

Insider Activity

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,060.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Adam Munoz sold 15,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $205,839.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,060.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,958. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in ProPetro by 4.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in ProPetro in the second quarter worth $959,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the second quarter worth $499,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 44.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

