ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Position Increased by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,136 shares during the period. ProShares Short Russell2000 comprises about 2.0% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Leuthold Group LLC owned 4.15% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $15,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWM. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 550.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 128,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 109,094 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 104.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares Short Russell2000 Stock Performance

ProShares Short Russell2000 stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 60,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,304. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $27.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.