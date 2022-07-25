Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Price Target Raised to €90.00

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from €75.00 ($75.76) to €90.00 ($90.91) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Prosus from €86.00 ($86.87) to €93.00 ($93.94) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Investec cut Prosus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prosus from €122.00 ($123.23) to €110.00 ($111.11) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prosus from €73.40 ($74.14) to €69.40 ($70.10) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Prosus from €118.00 ($119.19) to €95.00 ($95.96) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.06.

OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $13.93 on Thursday. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

